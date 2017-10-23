A kayaker had to be rescued from Huka Falls this morning after being stranded on a rock as a torrent of white water trapped her in a precarious position.

The dramatic scenes at the popular tourist spot attracted a crowd with onlookers concerned for the safety of the female kayaker.

Police were called to the scene near Taupo at 11.50am. The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was required to rescue the woman at around 12.45pm.

The stranded kayaker, bottom left, at Huka Falls. Photo / Rosie Cronin

Eyewitness Rosie Cronin said that she was worried that the woman might fall into the powerful flow of water.

"She seemed okay, she was maybe embarrassed, possibly shocked. It looked under control," Cronin said.

An alpine rescue team member was lowered to the woman. Photo / Greenlea Rescue Helicopter

"I could imagine being in her shoes thinking, if I put my shoes in a wrong place or a wave comes up it could be a different story. I think she was mostly okay while she waited. If she slipped it wouldn't be fun to fall in."

An Alpine Rescue team member was lowered via a long line to the kayaker who was rescued off the rock.

A Greenlea Rescue Helicopter spokesman said the woman did not suffer any injuries in the ordeal.

"She is safe and well with no injuries. She is good as gold," he said.

The woman was stranded on the side of the river below the lookout bridge in the narrow gorge immediately above the falls.

She had fallen from her kayak and become stuck, approximately 60m above the falls.

It is not yet understood how the woman became stranded.