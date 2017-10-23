A man has been arrested after another man was pushed off a balcony at a Mount Maunganui bar.

A police communications spokeswoman said police were called to the Mount Mellick at 9.30pm yesterday after a man had been pushed from the bar's balcony, overlooking Maunganui Rd.

The man who had been pushed was taken to Tauranga Hospital, where he is understood to have been discharged today.

The spokeswoman said the man appeared to have avoided serious injury in the fall.

Advertisement

A 42-year-old Auckland man was arrested and charged with assault with intent to injure.

He is expected to appear in the Tauranga District Court on Friday.

The Mount Mellick is a popular Irish bar and restaurant.