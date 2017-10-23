A 27-year-old Auckland man who died in a motorcycle accident last week is being remembered as a kind-hearted adrenaline junkie who lived life with passion and humour.

Robert Peter Sylvia-Ewins, 27, died on October 18 after he came off his motorcycle while driving to work on Stancombe Rd in Flat Bush.

A death notice published in the Herald described Sylvia-Ewins as the dearly loved son of Dave Ewins and the late Paulette Sylvia-Ewins, a devoted partner to Grace Malloy and a cherished brother, uncle and son-in-law.

"He was a stand-up guy who lived life to the full with passion and humour, and was a great friend to many," the notice read.

Advertisement

"His passing will leave a painful void in our lives and he will be dearly missed."

Grace Malloy, Sylvia-Ewins' partner of six years, told the Herald he was a "loving and sweet guy" who always wanted to help people and make them laugh.

"The thing I will remember most is his laugh. He had an infectious smile and laugh and was always trying to crack a joke," she said.

"He was my best friend and really supportive of anything I wanted to do and any time I ever needed him he was always there."

She said Sylvia-Ewins was a real adrenaline junky and loved anything to do with motorbikes, cars and racing.

"He had the one motorbike and loved going down to his brother's shop [a motorbike dealership and repair centre] and being surrounded by everyone and everything there.

"He was also a pit crew member for the midget racing teams down at Western Springs."

Police at the scene of a fatal accident near the corner of Stancombe Rd and Kestrev Dr in Flatbush, where 27-year-old Robert Sylvia-Ewins was killed. Police at the scene of a fatal accident near the corner of Stancombe Rd and Kestrev Dr in Flatbush, where 27-year-old Robert Sylvia-Ewins was killed.

Sylvia-Ewins worked as a fabricator for Equipment Engineering in Onehunga.

"He was really hard working and the type of person who put 100 per cent into everything he did and always gave everything a go," Malloy said.

He was born in Auckland and was the youngest of 15 siblings.

He lived in various places around New Zealand and Australia growing up and attended several schools, with the longest period at Rosmini College in Takapuna.

Malloy said they had lived together in Flat Bush and had made plans to buy a home together in a couple of years, get married and start a family.

"Just everything that a normal couple plans for, we wanted," she said.

A celebration of Sylvia-Ewins' life was held on Saturday in Manukau.

"Anytime you lose someone you are really close with it is hard, but we are really lucky to have each other," Malloy said. "Everyone in his family has been fantastic and supportive."

Robert Sylvia-Ewins with his partner Grace Malloy. Robert Sylvia-Ewins with his partner Grace Malloy.

A Givealittle page set up by Malloy's sister, Deena, to raise funds for the funeral costs.

A description on the page said Sylvia-Ewins was a "straight-up, genuine, kind man".

"A huge part of our family and lives, he was generous with his time, wicked sense of humour and friendship," the page read.

"He adored our sister Grace. They had that once-in-a-lifetime love and we are so heartbroken that the dreams they had for a life together will be no more."

Friends and family have also taken to social media to express their grief over Sylvia-Ewins' death.

"One of the most straight-up and honest people to ever enter our lives. Never will you ever be forgotten and our memories will forever be in our hearts," one friend wrote. "I'm so sorry this has happened. We love you Robert Ewins may you rest in peace and forever ride in paradise."

Robert Sylvia-Ewins' late-model silver Yamaha motorbike at the scene of the crash. Robert Sylvia-Ewins' late-model silver Yamaha motorbike at the scene of the crash.

Moto Magnet, Sylvia-Ewins' brother's motorcycle shop, closed on the day of the funeral as a mark of respect.

"Thank you brother for being a huge part and all your hard hours, evenings and weekends here building the Moto Magnet dream," the business' Facebook page read.

"We here and the rest of the world just lost a shining star."

Emergency services were called to a crash at 5.48am on Wednesday involving a single motorcyclist riding a late-model silver Yamaha motorbike, which crashed about 400m east of Chapel Rd.

The police serious crash unit is investigating.

To contribute to the Givealittle page go to Rob Ewins Funeral Expenses.