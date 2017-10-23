A truck has rolled on State Highway 25 at Waitakaruru, near the Firth of Thames.

Nobody was injured in the crash but the road is closed while the truck is being removed and diversions are in place.

Police expect traffic problems for the next two to three hours, at least, and people are encouraged to drive to the conditions; as rain - some heavy - affects much of the country today.

MetService has also issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Auckland and the Bay of Plenty, telling people to: "Take care on the roads.''

The following diversions are in place:



• For westbound traffic on State Highway 26 - head south on Pipiroa Rd into Ngatea, and then due west on State Highway 2 to State Highway 27.



• The opposite applies for eastbound traffic.

The NZ Transport Agency for Waikato and the Bay of Plenty region put out an alert just before 1pm via its social media sites warning drivers of heavy congestion in the area.

"Traffic is expected to be busy through this area between 10.30am and 10pm today.

"Road users are advised to expect delays and allow extra time for their journeys when travelling through this area.''

Those travelling are encouraged to keep updated via the NZTA's predicted busy periods hotspots page on its website.

Due to a previous incident, #SH25 at Waitakaruru will be closed shortly. Please follow all on site instructions and expect delays ^LB pic.twitter.com/XhhlF7YCKj — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) October 22, 2017

Delays are also predicted via State Highway 1 to Wellsford, southbound.

The NZTA said traffic congestion is forecast to be busy through this area up to about 7.30pm today.

Again, motorists were urged to allow for extra travelling time.

Meanwhile, two people were killed on an Auckland road in the early hours of this morning following a police pursuit.

A 25-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, who were passengers in the back seat, died when the car they were in collided into a tree on St Lukes Rd about 1.12am.

The crash happened four minutes after a stationary police car on the northwestern motorway clocked the vehicle going about 130km/h in an 80km/h zone.

Five people were in the car at the time.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, and two other men in their 20s remain in hospital today with moderate to serious injuries.

At the Auckland Central Police Station today, Detective Inspector Scott Beard said the five people in the car were all friends.

"All I need to say is we need to stop people from fleeing from police. It's a risk to our community, risk to the driver, to the passengers and to the police staff."

Beard said officers had not yet spoken with the driver, but acknowledged that the driver of a second vehicle in the area at the time had been in touch with police.

Police were offering support to the families of the man and woman killed.

"Today we have two families who are now suffering the tragedy of losing loved ones. We've got support in for them,'' he said.

"Similarly, police attending a crash where a speeding vehicle with five people hits a tree - it's difficult for them as well. So we have support and welfare services helping our police staff.''

The deaths take the Labour Weekend road toll to four.

Last year, three people were killed on our roads over the Labour Weekend. Another 94 people were injured in other reported crashes.

The official road toll period started at 4pm on Friday and will end tomorrow at 6am.

On Friday, half an hour before the official road period toll started, a driver was killed on State Highway 2, outside of Raupunga, near Wairoa.

Police said she died at the scene.