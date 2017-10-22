The Prime Minister-elect has received her first call from Donald Trump - and an official meet and greet is expected next month.

Jacinda Ardern received a call from the US President this morning, who issued his congratulations on the outcome of the NZ Election.

"The President was genuinely interested in our election, and spoke about the coverage it had received in Washington DC."

Ardern said they were "likely to meet at APEC" where she looked forward to talking to the US President.

She said these talks would centre around New Zealand's role in the Asia-Pacific region and the strong commitment to a relationship with New Zealand.

"The President also asked that I pass on his warm regards to the people of New Zealand."