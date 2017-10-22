Two people have died after a police pursuit ended with a driver crashing into a tree in the Auckland suburb of Morningside.

At 1.08am police spotted a speeding vehicle on the northwestern motorway.

Inspector Scott Beard said once police caught up to the car, a pursuit of the car began.

He said the car, which had earlier been spotted travelling at about 130 km/h in an 80k/h zone, did not stop.

The car exited the motorway at the St Lukes off-ramp and at 1.12 am, and when overtaking another vehicle crashed into a tree on St Lukes Rd.

There were five people in the car at the time of the crash.

A St John Ambulance spokesman confirmed they were called to a report of a car hitting a tree on St Lukes Rd at 1.13am today.

The two who died were initially taken to hospital in a critical condition, with one other seriously injured.

One of those who died was a woman, 25, and the other was a man, 29.

Both had been sitting in the back seat at the time.

The driver was 22, and one other passenger was also taken to hospital with moderate injuries.



Earlier, Northern fire communications shift manager Paul Radden said firefighters were called to the crash scene at 1.25am today.

Radden said there were no people trapped in the crash and firefighters assisted police and St John Ambulance crews at the scene.

Police are asking for the driver of the vehicle being overtaken at the time of the crash, as well as any other witnesses to the pursuit to call Auckland Central Police Station on 09 302 6400.