Police hunting a man who shot a Greymouth woman dead have found his car and his alleged associate.

But Inspector Mel Aitken, Area Commander West Coast, said the shooter was still on the loose today.

"Police have located the vehicle that the alleged offender is believed to have used when leaving the Greymouth property where the shooting took place.

"We have also located an associate of the alleged offender, and he is helping us with our inquiries.

Advertisement

"The alleged offender remains outstanding and could still be armed."

Neighbours reported hearing one gunshot after the incident at a house on Marsden Rd, south of the Sinnott Rd intersection about 4pm on Saturday.

At least 10 armed police then swarmed the area, one neighbour, who declined to be named, said.

"The majority have gone now but there were cops everywhere."

Aitken urged the public not to approach anyone seen acting suspiciously in the area and asked them to ring 111 immediately.

"If you have information which may help police locate the alleged offender, please contact your nearest police station."

Police say the shooter could still be armed.

Aitken said police believe the woman and the shooter were known to each other, but it was yet to be confirmed.

"Police are doing everything we can to support the family during this difficult time.

"Our [Armed Offenders Squad] a police staff will continue to investigate lines of inquiry through the night. Tomorrow's focus will be on the scene examination which will take some time.

"It is too early for police to comment on specific details but we will provide further information as our investigation progresses."