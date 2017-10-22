The shooter who killed a woman in Greymouth this afternoon is still on the run and may be armed, police say.

The woman was shot and killed at a house on Marsden Rd, south of the Sinnott Rd intersection, around 4pm.

A close neighbour, who did not want to be named, said she heard one gunshot.

At least 10 armed police then swarmed the area, she said. "The majority have gone now but there were cops everywhere."

Police now think the woman and the shooter knew each other but have not established that as a fact, West Coast area commander Inspector Mel Aitken said

"Based on what we know at this time it is thought that the offender may have travelled from the address with an associate, and could still be armed."

Police initially did not answer questions about whether the shooter was still on the loose.

St John Ambulance spokesman Gerard Campbell said an ambulance was called to the scene but was not required. He understood noone else had been injured in the shooting.

The street has been cordoned off from Sinnott Rd.

Stuff reported the shooting was understood to have happened at 110 Marsden Rd. A neighbour told Stuff a woman had moved into the property in the last 12 months.

Aitken urged the public not to approach anyone who was acting suspiciously but report them to 111 immediately.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.