A 5.4 magnitude earthquake has struck Kaikoura.

The strong quake happened at 5.10pm and would have produced strong shaking, according to New Zealand's geological hazard monitoring system.

The quake struck 13km deep and was felt as far away as Rotorua.

GeoNet says the quake was felt by 1260 people.

Advertisement

Ross James, manager of the Fairways at Ocean Ridge Hotel, said the quake was "a big one".

"It certainly felt like a 5...It was short and sharp. It was very, very sharp, quick and then it was over."

He has checked on the hotel's guests, all of whom seemed fine.

"Everybody said 'Oh yeah, we're all right'. There are people here from China who only just arrived but they took it extremely well - they said 'We've got earthquakes in China as well' so they're all happy."

The quake struck at 5.10pm. Photo / GeoNet The quake struck at 5.10pm. Photo / GeoNet

Angela Timms, who lives in Kaikoura town, said the whole family felt the shake except her husband who was in the garden. She said they heard creaky before they realised what had happened.

"It was a bit scary, we haven't felt any in quite a while.

"This was just a quick one. Nothing compared to the one in November. That one was terrifying."

Timms said nothing was broken or knocked over but her son, who works on the railway, told her constructions sites had been shut down for the day.

"I'm glad it was during the day and not at night."

Fire and Emergency NZ said it had received no reports of damage in Kaikoura or surrounding areas.

Looks like that was a bit of a rattle. Hope everyone who felt that is doing ok. #eqnz https://t.co/mY5ZdJrO8R — MCDEM (@NZcivildefence) October 22, 2017

Gee in hotel on 9th floor of hotel in Wellington in bath ... couldn't work out who was swinging on door #eqnz — Marcus Lush (@marcuslush) October 22, 2017

Yup that was a big one . Been feeling light tremors for the last hour #eqnz — NZ Good Life (@NZGoodLife) October 22, 2017

More to come