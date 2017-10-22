A 15-year-old who rolled a van with three other people inside was so drunk he could barely stand, police say.

Alexandra Police attended the single-vehicle crash on Saturday evening to find debris strewn across the road. The van's three passengers were also drunk - including one of the parents of the driver.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Little Valley Rd in Alexandra just after 7pm.

Police said they were shocked to find the unlicensed, heavily-intoxicated teen was driving.

No one was injured in the crash, but Alexandra Police Senior Sergeant Ian Kerrisk said the crash had been a disaster waiting to happen.

"We put a lot of work into educating people about driving safely and not drinking and driving and have a highly visible presence on our local roads this weekend, but people are still choosing to put themselves and others at risk."

The driver was unco-operative and was arrested for refusing to accompany police for a breath test.

A later test returned a reading in excess of 400 mg/l. The adult legal limit is 250mg/l - the breath limit for under 20s is 0 mg/l.

He is being referred to Youth Aid.

"The attitude of the young driver and the choice of the parent who allowed him to drive were disappointing."

"It's sheer luck that they didn't end up killing themselves or other road users," Kerrisk said.