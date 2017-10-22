A state highway is partially closed after a car hit rockfall just out of Waihi.

A police spokeswoman said it looked like rocks had fallen onto the SH2 at Karangahake Gorge and a car had crashed into them. She said there were no obvious injuries and the driver was not trapped.

The eastbound lane is blocked and traffic is building up. The spokeswoman said traffic would be managed rather than a diversion put in place.

Police were called at 2.45pm.

Northern fire communications shift manager Jaron Phillips said the road was blocked by the incident and traffic was "quite seriously" blocking up.