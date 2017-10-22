A shark attack has rattled investigative journalist David Lomas.

He was targeted three times by the creature as he paddled his kayak off the Takapuna coastline yesterday.

The shark only stopped bumping and shaking his boat as its jaws tried to get a grip on the plastic when Lomas stabbed it with his paddle.

"Once you know it's attacking the boat you have that image of it coming out of the water and having a go at you.

Advertisement

"I just gave it a good stab down with my paddle. It stopped and disappeared under my boat, heading backwards.

"I started paddling as fast as a I could without trying to splash too much."

Lomas believed splashing could attract sharks.

The attack lasted more than two minutes. Lomas was about 50m away from the shore when it occurred.

"At the start, I had no idea what was happening," said Lomas, the presenter of Lost & Found.

"The kayak just started shuddering. It went on for about 10 seconds... My first thought was I'd hit a rock. But it's a place where I swim a lot in summer and I know there are no rocks there.

"I stopped my paddling and started to lift my rudder up when the shaking of the boat started again.

"I didn't know what the hell was going on it was really quite freaky it was only after the third time. When I looked down - that's when I saw the big silvery grey thing moving there."

Lomas estimated the shark was up to 2m in length. He did not know what kind of shark it could have been as he didn't get a good enough glimpse of it.

He stabbed down with his paddle and struck the shark solidly on the back. It then disappeared.

Lomas said he did not look back but just started paddling towards where there was shallow water and rocks.

"I was certainly bloody scared by then, but I deliberately didn't paddle madly because somewhere in the back of my head I recalled that wild splashing attracts sharks."

Once ashore Lomas checked the underneath of his kayak but could find no bite marks.

He said he was not surprised there was no damage because the rounded plastic surface of his Barracuda Interface kayak would have been difficult for the shark to gets it jaws to latch on to.

"I was certainly very happy though that I wasn't in the first kayak I built, which was a wooden frame with canvas," Lomas said.

Lomas who has been kayaking in the Hauraki Gulf for more than 30 years said he would have no problem heading out for his regular Saturday paddle next weekend.

"It's the first time I've seen a shark while paddling so there is a pretty good chance I won't see another in my lifetime."