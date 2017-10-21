Burglars who stole a car, boat trailer and two jet skis in Dunedin yesterday are believed to have crossed the Cook Strait and are heading north.

The stolen loot was reportedly spotted in Wellington and police have posted alerts as far away as Counties Manukau in Auckland.

A police spokeswoman said it was believed the burglars had taken the car and its cargo across the strait on one of the inter-island ferries.

The offenders entered a commercial building on Bridgman St in Dunedin and took off with a white Ford Falcon XR6, registration, GDM963, a silver boat trailer, registration L758F, which was carrying two Seadoo jet skis.

Advertisement

One jet ski was black the other silver.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen property matching this description or the vehicles," they said in a statement.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Dunedin police on (03) 471 4800.