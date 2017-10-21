Police and the fire service are set to investigate a suspicious fire in a school hall in Christchurch.

Emergency services, including three fire truck, were called to the blaze at Linwood North School at 5.30pm.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the fire broke out at one end of the school hall, which was under construction.

He said a fire investigator and police would return to the scene in the morning to investigate the suspicious blaze.

Police cordons on Woodham Rd have been lifted.