Green Party members James Shaw, Eugenie Sage, Julie Anne Genter and Jan Logie will take up the ministerial positions offered to the party in their deal with Labour.

The party has today announced the four would take on the roles but which portfolios they would be responsible for would be confirmed later.

The four roles are outside Cabinet as part of the Greens' support deal with Labour.

Gareth Hughes will be the party's chief musterer (whip) and Marama Davidson will be deputy musterer.

Shaw said their priorities would remain the same.

"The Green Party's ministers will work hard alongside our team and the rest of the Labour-led government to ensure we make a positive contribution to the lives of New Zealanders by addressing our priority areas of climate change, clean water, and ending poverty."