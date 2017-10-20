Two children have been injured in a hit-and-run in South Auckland.

And a man and woman have been hospitalised after a police pursuit in Manurewa this evening.

A 13-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl were hit by a vehicle on Artillery Drive in Papakura just after 5.30pm.

A police spokeswoman said the driver fled the scene in what is believed to be a silver car.

Advertisement

The children received moderate injuries and were treated at the scene.

The incident occurred in Artillery Dr, Papakura. Photo / Google The incident occurred in Artillery Dr, Papakura. Photo / Google

A witness has taken to social media to ask for help finding the vehicle.

A "heartless no-life driver" just ran two kids over on his street, he posted, urging members of the public to message him if they heard anything.

He described the vehicle as a grey or silver Toyota.

Police are investigating the incident.

It followed another crash in Manurewa early this evening when police attempted to stop a stolen vehicle about 4.45pm.

The vehicle fled from police and a short time later collided with another vehicle on Russell Rd.

A police spokesperson said the police pursuit started around Magic Way on Alfriston Rd and the intersection Great South Rd, and lasted less than three minutes.

A female passenger in the fleeing vehicle suffered serious injuries and a male driver from the other victims vehicle had moderate to serious injuries.

Both have been transported to Middlemore Hospital.



The driver of the stolen vehicle fled from police on foot and is still at large.

Russell Rd remains closed, diversions are in place and people are asked to avoid the area while police investigate the scene.

Cordons are visible on the street, which is marked out with orange cones. Several police vehicles and an ambulance were at the scene.

"Fleeing driver incidents can have serious consequences and this incident clearly demonstrates what can happen if a driver chooses not to stop for police," a police spokesperson said.

The incidents are among a spate of crashes across the country, including one fatal, which have made for a tragic start to Labour Weekend.

One person was killed in a crash on State Highway 2, just outside Raupunga, near Wairoa this afternoon.

The crash happened half an hour before the official Labour Weekend holiday toll started at 4pm. It ends at 6am on Tuesday.

Down south, a 10-year-old boy has been seriously injured, and three other people moderately, in a two-car crash just outside of Geraldine.

Emergency services were at the scene of the crash on Geraldine Fairlie Highway, State Highway 79, near the intersection with Mullvihill Rd, at 6pm.

A St John spokesman said the boy, a man and woman were taken to Dunedin Hospital by helicopter.

The fourth patient, a woman, was taken to Timaru Hospital by ambulance.

The incident has closed State Highway 79 in the area of Kakahu.