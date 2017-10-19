The deal is done, the policy is locked down - now for the baubles of office that land in the lap of the soon-to-be-appointed Cabinet ministers.

Prime Minister-elect Jacinda Ardern expects to announce Cabinet positions next week, but political blog Kiwiblog is already predicting the shape of the next Cabinet line-up - with Winston Peters as deputy prime minister and the Greens holding three positions outside Cabinet.

With Arden now in the top job and Peters offered the role of deputy prime minister, up to eight coalition partner politicians are predicted to land plum ministerial or under-secretary positions.

The Kiwiblog line-up puts three New Zealand First politicians in Cabinet with at least one becoming an under-secretary.

Kiwiblog blogger and seasoned political commentator David Farrar, who conducts National's polling, predicts they will be Shane Jones, Ron Mark and Tracey Martin.

The Greens would be gifted three ministers outside Cabinet, predicted to be party leader James Shaw, Marama Davidson and Julie-Anne Genter.

Cabinet ministers stand to pocket at least $359,379 a year in salary plus super, perks and allowances. Ministers outside Cabinet will get $313,211.

Farrar said Labour would have 16 places around the Cabinet table. While the caucus normally elects those in Cabinet they tended to follow the leader's nominations.

Labour's current top 16 in the House are:

Jacinda Ardern

Kelvin Davis

Andrew Little

Grant Robertson

Phil Twyford

Megan Woods

Chris Hipkins

Carmel Sepuloni

David Clark

David Parker

Nanaia Mahuta

Stuart Nash

Meka Whaitiri

Iain Lees-Galloway

William Su'a Sio

Kris Faafoi

Farrar said it was likely Trevor Mallard would be appointed Speaker of the House.

Two Government politicians would also be deputy speaker and assistant speaker while one opposition politician would be appointed assistant speaker.

Mallard as speaker would be on a package of $345,000.

Prime Minister Ardern will be on a package of $540,000 with her deputy pocketing just under $400,000.