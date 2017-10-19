News of New Zealand's new government, led by Jacinda Ardern, hit the northern hemisphere in the early morning.

The Guardian had live news coverage of the announcement today and reported from the "eagerly awaiting press conference" the news that NZ First was choosing to go into coalition with the Labour Party.

A profile on Ardern published in The Guardian highlights her past as a former Mormon, as well as the fact that she has a cat, likes to DJ, and does not drink coffee.

"After an agonising day of waiting Peters announced he would support Labour because the global environment was undergoing rapid and seismic change, and he believed a Labour government was best-placed to handle the social and economic welfare of New Zealanders," The Guardian reported.

In the US, CNN wrote that Peters decision marks the end of "almost a month of uncertainty, and weeks of negotiations".

"Speaking to reporters at the New Zealand Parliament, known as the Beehive, Peters was scant on details about the agreement with Ardern's party, but hinted he could become deputy prime minister," the network wrote.

Across the Tasman, The Australian also reported on the new government, explaining that negotiations on ministerial portfolios are yet to be concluded.

called it an "election shock" on its homepage. "Ms Ardern learnt of her success the same time as other Kiwis - as the dramatic announcement was made on live television."

The New York Times called it a "combative" election.

"Her ascension represents a remarkable rise for a woman who just months ago became Labour's youngest leader ever, setting off 'Jacindamania' among the party's followers. Unconventional and described by colleagues as intensely focused, she has defied the norms of New Zealand politics, refusing to be pinned down on whether she has considered having children, saying no male politician would be forced to answer that question."

Bloomberg points out that Labour is back into the Beehive for the first time in nine years and calls it a "stunning rise" for Ardern.

The BBC refers to the "end of a stalemate" in New Zealand and says the coalition will also be supported by the Green Party.

Deutsche Welle says the announcement today ends a month of coalition wrangling "but raises questions about the new government's policies".

Al Jazeera covered the rise of "charismatic" Ardern who "almost single-handedly dragged Labour back into the race after taking over the party's leadership in August".

Congratulations poured in from both home and overseas, and even from the verified House of Cards Twitter account.

Congratulations, @jacindaardern. Welcome to the top of the food chain. pic.twitter.com/3L09fjDP1d — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) October 19, 2017

Current Australian Opposition leader Bill Shorten was one of the first to send his congratulations, describing it as "a new era for New Zealand".

Congratulations @jacindaardern & @nzlabour - a new era for New Zealand. — Bill Shorten (@billshortenmp) October 19, 2017

Julia Gillard, who was Australia's 27th prime minister from 2010 to 2013, as then Leader of the Australian Labor Party, tweeted: "After many nail-biting days, a great result!"

Congrats to Jacinda Ardern and the NZ Labour team. After many nail-biting days, a great result! - JG — Julia Gillard (@JuliaGillard) October 19, 2017

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk tweeted: "A strong female voice for New Zealand's future. Come visit Queensland soon."

Congratulations @jacindaardern A strong female voice for New Zealand’s future. Come visit Queensland soon. — AnnastaciaPalaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) October 19, 2017

Former United Future leader and its last sole MP, Peter Dunne, who now calls himself a keen political "spectator" congratulated Jacinda Ardern on becoming our new PM, adding: "I did not support you but wish you well in your important new role."

Congratulations @jacindaardern on becoming our new PM. I did not support you but wish you well in your important new role. — Peter Dunne (@honpeterdunne) October 19, 2017

Norwegian politician Eskil Pedersen, also the former leader of the country's Workers' Youth League (AUF) from 2010 to 2014, tweeted:

Congratulations, @jacindaardern - an @IUSY_Global veteran on becoming the next PM of New Zealand! https://t.co/pKycLkFIfk — Eskil Pedersen (@eskilpedersen) October 19, 2017

Well wishers included British Labour MP for Dulwich & West Norwood Helen Hayes.

Tanzanian MP Zitto Kabwe Ruyagwa, Leader of the Alliance for Change & Transparency, tweeted: