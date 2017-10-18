A young child is safe after being pulled from the ceiling at Auckland's Starship Hospital.

The patient was rescued from a ceiling cavity at the hospital this morning.

Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Scott Osmond said the alarm was raised at 8am after a patient was discovered trapped in a ceiling cavity in the high-rise paediatric hospital.

He said the young patient was believed to have spent the entire night trapped in the cavity.

Firefighters were called to the hospital to reach the patient and help staff get the child down to safety using a ladder.

Osmond was unable to say which ward or floor the child was on.

He was also unable to give the age or gender of the child.

Fire crews had left the hospital by 9.30am.

An Auckland District Health Board spokeswoman said: "The situation has now been resolved and the young person is safe."