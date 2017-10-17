Mark Lundy's defence team claims the jury was "drowning in a sea of science", when looking at critical evidence used to decide his guilt.

Lundy's case is in its second day in the Court of Appeal today, as he fights to overturn his convictions for murdering his wife Christine and daughter Amber in their Palmerston North home in August, 2000.

The hearing is being streamed live on the Herald and Newstalk ZB sites, in a first for New Zealand media. There may be occasional delays as the court considers suppression matters.

His lawyer Jonathon Eaton QC today told the court there was too much doubt about the analysis used to show two spots on Lundy's polo shirt was brain tissue from his wife Christine.

"This is science operating at a very high level.

"Undoubtedly this jury drowned in a sea of science. It should not come down to the jury to come to a reasonable, rational conclusion on the reliability of the mRNA analysis."

Court of Appeal Justice Mark Cooper wondered whether Lundy's team would be satisfied by the evidence being used in a judge-alone trial, but murder trials in New Zealand must go before a jury.

Justice Raynor Asher then raised the possibility of a judge instructing the jury to only rely on the mRNA evidence only if they were satisfied it was reliable.

But Eaton said: "That still comes down to the jury being asked to decide about the scientific validity."

Further evidence will be presented by Lundy's legal team about petrol use and whether the jury inappropriately assessed Lundy's demeanour rather than the evidence in front of them.

The Crown lawyers will then present their evidence to the Court of Appeal panel.

The appeal is the latest in a long-running legal saga, since Christine and Amber Lundy were found brutally killed in their Palmerston North home.

Mark Lundy was first convicted of their murders in 2002, and his first appeal attempt resulted in the court increasing his prison sentence to 20 years.

His conviction was quashed by the Privy Council in 2013, which ruled there were problems with the analysis of the brain tissue, as well as time of death.

Lundy and his lawyers tried to have the mRNA evidence of brain tissue on his shirt thrown out before his retrial, but his team failed to successfully challenge the evidence in both the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.

Lundy is not in court.

Yesterday the Court of Appeal heard Lundy was a victim of an unsympathetic public and unreliable science.

His lawyer Jonathan Eaton QC said the jury at the 2015 retrial should never have heard the mRNA evidence, as the analysis was too new and unproven to be relied upon.

He said Lundy became a "guinea pig" for a new method of analysis which, in the 15 years since the first court case, had never again been used to identify unknown material.

"When you've got that level of complexity, this is an issue that should have been thrashed out by the experts, through peer review and conferences," Eaton told the court.

"Not in front of a jury, saying 'right well there's our conflicting views, you work out if it's reliable or not'."

Eaton argued the Court of Appeal justices had a duty to make sure all evidence submitted in court could be relied upon.

"We have the lengthy 2009 report from the National Research Council in the United States, which presents all sorts of concerns."

Eaton also said part of the problem was the public perception of Lundy. He said there was an "elephant in the room" in terms of the effect of the widely seen video of Lundy at the funeral of Christine and Amber.

"There is this view that he is a big fat so-and-so, who was with a prostitute on the night, and people saying 'did you see the unconvincing performance at the funeral? Of course he is guilty'.

"He has engendered no public sympathy."

The Crown legal team, led by Philip Morgan QC, has not yet presented its rebuttal arguments.

Lundy and his lawyers tried to have the mRNA evidence of brain tissue on his shirt thrown out before his 2015 High Court retrial, but his team failed to convince both the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.

The appeal hearing is expected to continue until Thursday.