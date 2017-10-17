Featherston has been caught faking it.

The small township, known as the gateway to Wairarapa, has long been known by the name Featherston.

But it has been revealed that name was never made official.

The New Zealand Geographic Board Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa has decided to move forward with a new proposal to make the name official.

Advertisement

Secretary Wendy Shaw said the board will canvass public opinion for three months starting next month.

"Details on making submissions will be made available at that time."

Featherston was first known as Burlings, after Henry Burling, one of the first settlers to the area.

In 1856 the provincial government surveyed the spot for a town, naming it after its superintendent, Isaac Featherston.

The name is visible in a number of attractions in the town, including The Featherston Heritage Museum, which tells the story of the historic Featherston military base.