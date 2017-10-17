Prominent medical cannabis campaigner Rose Renton has appeared in Nelson District Court today on drug charges.

Renton's lawyer Sue Grey said her client faced charges of cultivating high CBD cannabis plants, processing cannabis products and possessing cannabis for supply.

The Nelson woman could face up to 14 years in jail if convicted.

Renton appeared briefly in court before being bailed to a home address. Her case has been adjourned until November 14.

Renton rose to prominence in 2015 when she fought for her son Alex to be treated with medicinal cannabis.

The 19-year-old, who suffered from prolonged seizures, died after becoming the first person in New Zealand to receive medicinal cannabis in hospital.