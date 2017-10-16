A ute and a train collided in Takanini this morning.

A police spokesperson said the crash happened on Taka St, between Takanini Rd and Cathay Lane, leaving the ute driver with moderate injuries.

Due to an incident Taka St (Takanini) is closed btwn Grt Sth Rd & Takanini School Rd. Takanini Rd is also closed. Please avoid the area ^LC pic.twitter.com/ywp1IdY1HB — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) October 16, 2017

Emergency services at the scene. Photo / Supplied

Takanini man Patrick Whiteman watched the blue ute weave between the lowered barrier arms.

It didn't make it through in time and the train hit the rear of the ute.

Whiteman said the driver may not have been able to see because of the sun but he would have known the barriers were down.

The man was seen on the ground getting help from St John Ambulance staff.

The crash closed the road, causing traffic chaos.

Train passenger Maxine Clayton said the train was approaching the Takanini train station when it suddenly slowed and the driver blasted his horn.

"We came to a sudden stop and looked out to our left to see a blue ute stopped at a strange angle by crossing. Members of the public gathered around a man on the ground and called emergency services."

She said an elderly man with a head injury climbed into the back of an ambulance.

The train manager had since warned told passengers of a delay of about 15 minutes.

The crash is likely to cause major traffic disruption and Auckland Transport is asking people to avoid the area.

