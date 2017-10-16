One of the men accused of raping and sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman in a Tauranga motel room has described the complainant as a "groupie" who consented to a threesome.

Mark Arona, 40, and Peter John Chambers, 42, are on trial in Tauranga District Court.

Both men have denied one charge each of sexual violation by rape and sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection.

Arona and Chambers were well-known hip-hop music producers and DJs.

On day six of their trial yesterday, Arona elected to give evidence.

Arona said the complainant, who he described as "a groupie", had been flirting with him before the alleged incident.

During her opening address, Arona's lawyer Rebekah Webby told the jury only three people knew what happened in the room - the two accused and the complainant.

"I suggest to you that the complainant's evidence does not have a ring of truth, and she has misrepresented what actually went on that night," she said.

"The only thing Mr Arona is guilty of is having had consensual sex with someone other than his long-term partner.

"This is a court of law not a court of morals, and you need to put any feelings of distaste or prejudice to one side."

Arona said the complainant had freely walked into the room and seductively crawled up the bed.

While Chambers was in the bathroom, the complainant started kissing him and initiated sexual acts with him, Arona told the court.

Arona said when the rumours started circulating that he might be the subject of a sexual assault complaint he was "appalled, and upset".

"It's been a hard year," he said.

"I have spent 20 years building up a solid reputation and hearing this was happening was hard."

The jury earlier heard two separate recorded phone calls between the complainant and each of the accused.

Arona acknowledged messaging the complainant and urging her to keep what had happened under wraps after rumours started circulating.

Arona said he had not told his partner he had been unfaithful and did not want the complainant to twist things into something it was not.

He also called Chambers to make sure he did not incriminate himself as the complainant was asking "probing questions" in an attempt to twist their words.

After having "his fun" with the complainant, Arona said he hopped into his bed to go to sleep, and the next morning woke to hear the complainant and Chambers having sex again.

"It sounded like she was enjoying it," he said.

Arona said he fell asleep and when he woke, Chambers and the complainant were leaving the room and she gave him a wave as she left.

The Crown's cross-examination of Arona's evidence continues today.