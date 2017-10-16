There will be no announcement on a new Government tonight.

New Zealand First is holding a meeting of its caucus and board to agree on supporting either National or Labour.

A spokeswoman said that meeting would continue tonight and reconvene tomorrow at 9am.

Leader Winston Peters has said an announcement will be made as soon as possible after the meeting ends.

Media have been camped in the foyer of the building where the meeting is taking place in anticipation of an announcement.

Peters has said he worked over the weekend to firm up the precise agreements with National and Labour.

There had been no discussion on ministerial positions and he made it clear he wants the decision to be made without reference to them.

The meeting includes nine members of the caucus and 12 members of the board.