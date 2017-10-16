Controversial Destiny Church bishop Brian Tamaki has referred to people who oppose him as his "elevators" and says he has been "flying" all week.

Tamaki took to Twitter ahead of his Sunday service to share a message about his "haters".

"My haters have been my elevators all week. I'm flying baby," he wrote. "Can't wait to zoom into the room tomorrow 10am and stir the saints."

The comments follow on from the controversy surrounding Tamaki and the "big gay party" protest in Christchurch.

The protest was centred around Tamaki's comments the day before last year's Kaikoura earthquake that earthquakes were caused by gays, sinners and murderers.

Tamaki was scheduled to speak at Haeata Community Campus in Aranui on Monday before the talk had to be moved because of health and safety fears.

He was going to be met by a "Queer Quake Mardi Gras" - a protest organised by activist Josie Butler, the Christchurch nurse famous for throwing a dildo at then-Economic Development Minister Steven Joyce at Waitangi last year.

Wife and church co-leader Hannah Tamaki last week shared a message from a Destiny Church follower saying "everyone is allowed freedom of speech, everyone except Brian Tamaki of course".

She accused the gay community of double standards.

"The gay community want to be free to express themselves, to be accepted no matter what they look like or what they wear, but Brian better shut, he has no right to voice what he believes, and we'll never accept him with his greasy hair and tailormade suits.

"It's not your money so mind your own business, you don't like being bullied then stop being a bully. He has fed thousands of people, he sponsors children's school, he pays taxes... Bloody sick of you ALL, you don't know s**t about him!!!"