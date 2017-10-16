Mark Lundy will today step up his fight against the convictions for murdering his wife and daughter, taking his case to the Court of Appeal.

Lundy's legal team, led by Jonathan Eaton QC, will today dispute aspects of the 2015 trial, including arguing that the jury should never have seen controversial RNA evidence.

Lundy is not expected to be in court to watch the appeal.

The Court of Appeal hearing is the latest in a long-running legal saga, since Christine and Amber Lundy were found dead in their Palmerston North home in August 2000.

Two spots were found on Lundy's polo shirt at the time of the murders, with prosecutors arguing the spots were brain tissue from Lundy's wife Christine.

"No husband should have his wife's brain on his shirt," prosecutor Philip Morgan QC said in his closing address at the time.

"Not when she's been murdered by having her skull cracked open and her brain's been splattered everywhere."

Even during the 2015 retrial this evidence was hotly contested, with defence experts attacking the method of analysis that found the spots were human brain tissue.

When Lundy was again convicted of murder in April 2015, his team wasted no time and had an appeal filed by May.

In those documents, Lundy's lawyers argued that the experimental RNA analysis was never suitable to be used in a forensic setting.

In the 17 years since Christine and Amber died, Mark Lundy has continued to maintain his innocence.

He was first convicted of their murders in 2002, and his first appeal attempt resulted in the court actually increasing his prison sentence to 20 years.

After a long campaign his conviction was quashed by the Privy Council in 2013, with a ruling that there were problems with the analysis of the brain tissue, as well as time of death.

Lundy and his lawyers then tried to have the RNA evidence of brain tissue on his shirt thrown out before his retrial.

But they failed to successfully challenge the evidence in both the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.