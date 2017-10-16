Rapper Scribe has broken his silence over his legal troubles and says he wants to take defamation action against police for posting about him on Facebook.

The chart-topping hip hop artist - real name Malo Ioane Luafutu - is before the courts on three charges.



Police allege he was found with an offensive weapon, namely a bat, on Ollivers Rd in the Phillipstown area of Christchurch on April 2.

It's also alleged he was found in possession of a Class A controlled drug amphetamine and a pipe.

READ MORE:

Embattled rapper Scribe says police to 'get what's coming

Rapper Scribe wanted by police on drug and weapon charges

Police closing in on wanted rapper Scribe

Rapper Scribe entering rehab for his 'hardest crusade'

Advertisement

On August 16 Canterbury police issued an appeal for information about the 38-year-old's whereabouts on their Facebook page.

It emerged that he had failed to appear in the Christchurch District Court and a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

The mug shot of Scribe published by police on Facebook in August. Photograph supplied The mug shot of Scribe published by police on Facebook in August. Photograph supplied

He now faces a further three charges of failing to answer bail.

Last night the father-of-four posted a photograph of several of his children on Instagram with a caption suggesting he was going to take legal action against police.

The "pigs", a derogatory slang term for police, would "get what's coming", he said.

He included a series of hashtags, used to categorise posts by topic, including:

#civilsuitpending

#FTP

#rebel

#babylonsystem

#gosolvesomerealcrime

#gocatchsomerapistsandmurderers

#lawabidingcitizen

#fearless

Luafutu has not commented publicly about the case - until today.

He spoke to the Herald this afternoon - on the 14th anniversary of the release of his debut album The Crusader.

He revealed he intended to take a civil case against police.

"The grounds are defamation," he said in an email to the Herald.

"Lying and deceiving the media and the public as to not knowing my whereabouts and seeking help from the public to find me.

"I was at my bail address and not once did the police come there to find me before publicly posting my mug shot on the Christchurch police Facebook page and parading my charge for all the public to scrutinise and ridicule me."

Scribe (Malo Luafutu) arrives at the Porirua District Court in Wellington in August. New Zealand Herald Photograph by Marty Melville Scribe (Malo Luafutu) arrives at the Porirua District Court in Wellington in August. New Zealand Herald Photograph by Marty Melville

He has entered not guilty pleas to the drug and weapon charges, and outlined to the Herald his reasons why - however for legal reasons these cannot be revealed at this stage.

Luafutu has had a high-profile and well-documented battle with addiction but said at 38, he had "no drug convictions".

"So fair to say my character is not one of a drug dealer or addict and this is now complete defamation," he said.

He did not usually respond to journalists, Luafutu said, but the publication of his social media post had forced his hand.

He was not happy with how he had been portrayed during his legal battle.

And, he said police had significantly damaged his life and affected his family.

"Thanks to the police bringing me down publicly over an isolated incident, the life I've made in the Wellington community after the earthquake is ruined and my kids don't even want to go to school," he revealed.

"So yeah, not ideal for me as a father to be looked at sideways like I'm not a fit parent.

"I'll have you know my kids are overachievers, top of their class and brighter than most."

Malo Luafutu. New Zealand Herald photograph Malo Luafutu. New Zealand Herald photograph

He would not comment further, Luafutu said.

"This is the only comment you'll ever get from me and I hope you use your power to put me in a better light than the speculative one you have been," he said.

A police spokesperson would not comment on the allegations against Luafutu or his claim of defamation.

"Police frequently ask for assistance from the public when we are unable to locate a person wanted for arrest.

"As there is ongoing court proceedings we are unable to comment on this further."

This morning when alerted to Luafutu's social media post a spokesperson said police had "not received any notice of civil proceedings at this time".

"It is not clear what any civil proceedings may relate to, therefore we are unable to add anything further at this time."