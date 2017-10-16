A man has died after a fully loaded quarry truck and trailer rolled in Tauranga.

Police, ambulance and firefighters were called to Tauranga Quarry on Kaitemako Rd at 1.55pm. Early reports were that the truck's driver had been trapped.

Police confirmed the death in a press statement this afternoon, saying the vehicle had rolled while emptying gravel.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene.

"Police are currently in the process of advising family," the statement said.

"A Serious Crash Unit investigation will be conducted, and Worksafe [New Zealand] have been advised."

Fire and Emergency communications shift manager Paul Radden said the truck had been carrying aggregate and firefighting rescue equipment was needed.

"Specialist crews went out there with rescue equipment to assist with the incident," Mr Radden said.

Firefighters were helped by the regional incident support vehicle that contains extra rescue equipment appropriate for crashes involving heavy trucks.

Earlier this afternoon a police spokeswoman said the driver was trapped.

A reporter at the scene said there were about seven police cars and men guarding the gate to the quarry on Kaitemako Rd.

Two Worksafe New Zealand vans were also at the scene, she said.

In April 2015, a 24-year-old man was killed when he became trapped underneath a 45-tonne rock cutter at Oropi Quarries in McPhail Rd.

Director Catherine Renner was fined $103,200 by Worksafe New Zealand including a $120,000 reparation fee. Findings into his death revealed a "litany of health and safety features" on the part of his employer.

The man's death was one of 13 Worksafe investigations in the Western Bay of Plenty that year.