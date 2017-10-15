Well, here we go. We're about to find out what our next Government looks like, and whether Winston's going with National or going with Labour.



It's perhaps testament to the great New Zealand temperament that we're all quite relaxed about it. The country's been leaderless, no Government in place and no real indication of what the next Government will look like, but life has gone on. Cows have still been milked, houses have been bought and sold, we've got on with doing everything we need to do, and the markets have remained pretty stable as well.

It's New Zealand. She'll be right. The pollies will work it out in the end.



I do have some regrets and reservations though. Sure, it's a democracy and this is MMP and the people have spoken.

But I am uneasy about what's motivated people to vote for New Zealand First. Peters, as we know, attracts the older vote and we all vote for what's in our best interests. But New Zealand First's policies are not in the best interests of young or middle-aged New Zealanders, nor a progressive, growing Asia-Pacific economy. A vote for Peters was a vote for yesteryear, and yesteryear has no place in a young country that's changing and morphing and growing by the day.



What does New Zealand First represent? The same ideology that triggered Brexit and saw Trump elected. New Zealand should be for New Zealanders. Shut down the borders. Make New Zealand great again. And yet immigration is so central to so many of our industries -- dairy, tourism, construction and hospitality. The policies on foreign ownership are heavy-handed too, but we need foreign investment and capital. And what about the retirement age? Peters is adamant the age should remain at 65 while every economist in the country will tell you that it has to move or you will financially cripple your taxpaying children and grandchildren in the future.

New Zealand First doesn't, in any way, represent the overwhelming Mood For Change in this country. It represents a mood for a tired, colonial, outdated New Zealand and as a member of this country's workforce and the mother of a young child, that saddens me greatly.

And the Mood For Change is evident across Labour AND National voters. It doesn't necessarily mean a change of Government, it means there is an appetite for change and to re-think the way we approach the big issues in this country. The retirement age should go up. Most of us accept that. There is a strong desire among Labour and National voters to address inequality and child poverty. Climate change and the environment is important as well - and many National voters have said they're receptive to a Blue-Green Government. And I think most now accept we're an Asia-Pacific nation as well. Modern New Zealand looks very different to what it did 30 years ago, even 10 years ago. And that's okay.

And so why do I have regrets and reservations that we've put Winston Peters in this position of power? Because he doesn't reflect the views of the vast majority of New Zealanders and are working hard, raising children and living in the midst of modern New Zealand and dealing with all the challenges that brings.

Whichever way 72-year-old Peters goes, the next Government will last one term. If he goes with National, then Labour will get in the next election. If he goes with Labour, Jacinda Ardern will be Prime Minister for three years and then gone from the political landscape after that. I just don't see anything good coming from a coalition that involves New Zealand First.



If there's a lesson to come from this, it is this: New Zealanders need to vote with one eye on the present, but also one eye on the future. The older generations who've backed Winston Peters this year have had it pretty good for decades, but it's their children and their grandchildren who need a helping hand now. In the meantime, we should all settle in and prepare for a rough ride, because I think it's going to be a very long three years.