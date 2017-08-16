Rapper Scribe is no longer wanted by police after he contacted officials this afternoon.

The 38-year-old, real name Malo Luafutu, was the subject of a police appeal this morning.

An arrest warrant had been issued after Luafutu failed to appear in the Christchurch District Court on drug and weapon charges.

A police spokeswoman confirmed to the Herald that Luafutu was no longer wanted.

Advertisement

"Malo Luafutu has made contact with the court in regard to his outstanding warrant to arrest," she said.

"He has been instructed to return to the Porirua District Court tomorrow.

"Luafutu is no longer wanted by police."

The Herald revealed this morning that Luafutu was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on July 25 on a raft of charges.

Court documents list the full details.

On April 2 Scribe was allegedly caught with an "offensive weapon" - a bat - in a public place.



At the same time the singer and father was allegedly found to have in his possession a Class A controlled drug, namely amphetamine.

Court documents also state he had a pipe in his possession "for the purpose of the commission of an offence against the Misuse of Drugs Act 1975 namely consuming, smoking, using a Class A controlled drug namely amphetamine".

The alleged offending came just days after he announced on social media that he was entering rehab for addiction issues.

On April 26 he posted an image of himself with the caption: "One step at a time... One day at a time. 3 weeks sober. No celebration just sayin."

Luafutu has not responded to the Herald today.

- Additional reporting Kurt Bayer