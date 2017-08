A child has been hit by a car in Laingholm.

A police spokesman said the child was seriously injured after being hit by a car.

The Serious Crash Unit have been called to the scene and the road has been temporarily closed.

Fire service northern commnunications manager Scott Osmond said emergency services had been called to Laingholm Drive about 3.36pm.

Fire fighters were assisting St John with first aid.

He did not have any information about the child's injuries.