State Highway 25 in the Coromandel is closed in both directions following a two car crash.

Police say two helicopters are on the way to the scene where three people have been injured.

The crash has happened at the intersection of SH25 and Hikuai Settlement Rd in the Coromandel.

Police are advising light traffic going south the head to Coroglen and take an unsealed route.

Local diversions are in place for people going north.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.