Trains will be delayed or cancelled after a car hit a bridge in West Auckland this afternoon.

Auckland Transport said that as a result of a car hitting a bridge, all Western Line trains will now terminate at New Lynn.

A rail shuttle is operating, taking passengers on to Fruitvale and Swanson.

The bridge is closed and awaiting inspection.

Advertisement

It is unclear how long it will remain closed.

AT said commuters should expect delays and cancellations.