A man going door-to-door offering to service smoke alarms has been stealing handbags, wallets and other valuables from elderly people.

Waitemata Police acting Sergeant Deborah Leahy said the man had been choosing elderly people in Glen Eden, Te Atatu, Avondale and Blockhouse Bay during the past week.

He offered to service smoke alarms and then stole valuables when he was let into the house, Leahy said.

"This man has been targeting some of the most vulnerable members of our community and he needs to be stopped and held to account for his actions.

"Police remind everyone if a stranger comes to your door offering a service, you should always ask to see their photo identification. Don't open the door to strangers and don't be afraid to say no.

"Always keep your door locked, even if you are just in your garden."

The man was described as being in his 20s or 30s, dark-skinned, tall and of a slim to medium build.

In several cases he was reported to be wearing blue jeans or grey track pants and a red jacket and was often holding a clipboard.

Police would like to speak to anyone who had been targeted or who had information about the man.

Phone Waitemata Police on (09) 836 0600 or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you have information.