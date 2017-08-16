By Katrina Bennett

Wellingtonians are again being told to batten down the hatches as another bout of stormy weather is on the way.

The MetService has issued a severe weather warning for the capital, forecasting severe gale northerlies tomorrow morning and early afternoon.

Gusts of 130km/h will blast the city, making driving hazardous and damaging trees, powerlines and unsecure structures.

The Wellington City Council has asked residents to secure trampolines, outdoor furniture and wheelie bins before the winds hit.

Wellington Regional Civil Deference controller Bruce Pepperell said the forecast winds are significant.

"They'll certainly take outdoor furniture, they'll tip your BBQ over, they'll take off with your trampoline.

"I just ask people to exercise a little bit of care," he said.

Heavy rain is also expected to soak the lower North Island tomorrow.

The Wellington Region Emergency Management Office said downpours are expected to drench the Tararua Range from 9am.

Between 60 and 70mm of rain could accumulate in the following 6-9 hours.

A severe weather warning is also in place for Fiordland, Westland, Southern Lakes, Canterbury high country, Nelson, Buller, Wairarapa, Manawatu and Taranaki tomorrow.

The MetService said the heaviest rain is expected over Fiordland and Westland, the headwaters of Otago and Canterbury, the ranges of Buller and Northwest Nelson.

The strongest winds will hit Wellington.