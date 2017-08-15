On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
John Key has officially been appointed as a Knight of the New Zealand Order of Merit.
He's just received the honour for services to the state at an investiture ceremony at Auckland's Government House.
MC Hewitt Humphrey rattled off a list of Sir John's achievements as Prime Minister including leading the country through a series of natural disasters, concluding key Treaty settlements and helping to improve relations between New Zealand and the United States.
Dressed in a plain blue suit, the former Prime Minister grinned from ear to ear as he received his honour, before posing for photos with the Governor-General Patsy Reddy.