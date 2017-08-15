John Key has officially been appointed as a Knight of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

He's just received the honour for services to the state at an investiture ceremony at Auckland's Government House.

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Sir John Key is knighted by New Zealand Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy at Government House in Auckland. Photo / Peter Meecham

MC Hewitt Humphrey rattled off a list of Sir John's achievements as Prime Minister including leading the country through a series of natural disasters, concluding key Treaty settlements and helping to improve relations between New Zealand and the United States.

Dressed in a plain blue suit, the former Prime Minister grinned from ear to ear as he received his honour, before posing for photos with the Governor-General Patsy Reddy.

Sir John was supported by his wife Bronagh, son Max, other members of his family and Prime Minister Bill English.