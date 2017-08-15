Rapper Scribe is wanted by police on drug charges.

Canterbury police have issued an appeal for information about the 38-year-old's whereabouts on their Facebook page today.

"Police are currently seeking 38-year-old Malo Ioane Luafutu, who has several warrants to arrest for failing to appear in court and various drug related offences," the post reads.

"He is also known to go by Jeshua Luafutu, Ioane Luafutu, and Scribe.

"Luafutu has links to both the Canterbury and Wellington areas, and police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him.

"Luafutu is described as being 188cm tall and of solid build.

"He has a Polynesian design covering his left and right upper arms, as well as his shoulders," police said.

"If you see Luafutu, please do not approach him and contact police immediately on 111."

In March, the Herald reported that father-of-four Scribe would spend the next three months in a rehabilitation facility.

He thanked his family and friends for their support when he revealed his decision to enter rehab on Instagram.

"Addiction is a symptom, not a choice for me . . . I've overcome many trials and tribulations by embracing the truth, no matter how humiliating or shameful it may be."

He said he was now embarking on what would be "the greatest and most hardest crusade ever".

"For the next three months I will be in a rehabilitation facility with no contact with the outside world, no phones, no computer," he wrote.

"I will be back a better and stronger me to take this world by storm.

"Thank you to all my supporters, peace and love. Scribe."

His life has been punctuated by addiction, gangs, violence and crime - issues he put on the stage with his brother and father in their play The White Guitar which premiered in 2015.

"I left school at 15, I was in gangs and a homeless junkie by the age of 17," the five-times platinum-selling artist told the Gisborne Herald last year.

"Not many people know that about me.

"It's difficult [acting in the play] because it's all real, and for me it feels like it happened just yesterday."

Thank you to all my supporters. Peace & Love. S. A post shared by Not many. If any. Just me. (@scribe_was_here) on Mar 18, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT

The White Guitar

tells the story of the Luafutu family's migration from Samoa to New Zealand.

Luafutu's brother Matthias and father John also star in the play, which revisited a family life fraught with family violence and guilt.

The rapper's star began to rise when he released his debut album The Crusader - a nod to the Canterbury rugby team - in 2003.

Luafutu is the cousin of musicians Ladi6, real name Karolyn Tamati, and Tyra Hammond from the band Opensouls.