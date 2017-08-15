Hang out the washing and mow the lawns, today is set to be the last of the settled weather before a low whips over from across the Tasman, bringing heavy rain and wind.

The MetService said it will also bring strong winds to windy Wellington - up to 130km/h - tomorrow.

However, duty meteorologist Cameron Coutts said it wasn't all bad, and although it'll mean a wet weekend, there will also be sporadic fine breaks at times.

Most of the heavy rain would be centred around the West Coast of the South Island, creating a severe weather warning from Fiordland to Nelson tomorrow before strong winds push up to the lower North Island.

Advertisement

It would be an almost whirlwind front as it weakens off the eastern coast of the North Island tomorrow night, Coutts said.

"Most of the heavy rain is going to be in the South island and little bits of the southwest of the North Island. This front that is bringing the system moves across pretty quickly."

Auckland will get a dose of rain tomorrow afternoon but otherwise the city of sails and other upper North Island towns will have periods of showers.

"It is a pretty mobile and also pretty messy situation over the next week. It's a typical Spring set up where everything happens."

The rain and the wind wouldn't, however, cause any major fluctuation to temperatures in the North Island with most places remaining in the mid to late teens.

"We are looking forward to a bit more warmth but it is noticeable the temperatures are starting to get up into the high teens and early 20s already in the east and north and the days are reaching out a couple of minutes [longer] every day."

The upper North Island looks likely to escape the worst of the bad weather, with just a few showers forecast.

"It's a good washing day today. It's a narrow ridge, so make the most of it," said Coutts.

"Basically the whole country is settled today apart from a weak feature going across the central North Island [this morning] but it's only short-lived.

Friday will see more showers for western areas but the east will be a bit a bit drier before the Tasman low arrives on Saturday, setting up "really cold southeasterlies over the South Island" bringing snow and rain to low levels.

"We're talking rain or showers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There will be dry breaks amongst that, for much of the upper half of the North Island.

"The lower half [of North Island] and the South Island will have the colder southerlies and more rain and snow, probably."