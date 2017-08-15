A Kiwi traveller has died in Bali after complications during surgery.

Christchurch man Dane McColl died on Sunday after a medical procedure at Siloam Hospital in Kuta, Bali. He was in his early 30s.

Bali expat pages on Facebook were filled with desperate appeals for blood donations on Sunday, in the hours before McColl died.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed to Fairfax it was providing consular assistance to the family.

Advertisement

A Givealittle page has been set up to raise funds to cover McColl's medical costs, which are estimated at $27,000, and to bring his body back to New Zealand.

Friends have posted tributes on Facebook to McColl. One called him a "kind, gentle, and free" person who inspired the poster to live a nomadic lifestyle.

Another called McColl "the purest heart I've ever known" with a "fabulous sense of humour".

"The time you had was cut so short but you lived it true and fully," the poster said. "The world could only become a better place if people were more like you."

The fundraising page said a celebration service would be held in New Zealand in memory of McColl.