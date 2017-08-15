The mother of the Morrinsville gunman, Rollie James Heke, has made an emotional plea to her son: "Please do the right thing ... turn yourself in, son.''

Marie Masalu urged her son to come forward after police again asked Heke to turn himself in immediately.

Speaking to 1 News, an emotional Masalu said: "I don't want to lose another son. I want to keep you for as long as I can.

"Son, I will come and visit you. I will be there for you. The family loves you, they care about you and they want you to know - Rollie, we're all here for you."

With a hand on her chest, she told him: "It doesn't matter what anybody else says. It's what your whanau thinks about you and we love and care for you.

"Turn yourself in, son. I don't want to have to come and identify you in a morgue. That's from your mother. It's from Ma, Rollie.''

Heke's mother's plea comes as police continue to hunt for him following a frenzied shooting in the early hours of Sunday.

Members of the public are being encouraged to contact police if they have seen or heard anything that may help officers in their investigation and search.

Police have said Heke, 36, is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Police last night carried out an hours-long standoff at a property in Morrinsville, in the hopes of nabbing Heke at the address.

A search warrant was issued at a house on Studholme St. Cordons were put up in the area, as well as road spikes.

However, the cordons were taken down by 11pm.