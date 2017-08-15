After a three-day intensive search police are urging wanted man Rollie Heke to surrender.

Heke is wanted in connection with a shooting in Morrinsville on Sunday morning.

Despite an ongoing search by police and members of the Armed Offenders Squad, the 36-year-old still hasn't been located.

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said Heke is believed to be armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

"Anyone who is providing him with assistance is warned that they potentially face prosecution if they are helping him to avoid arrest.

"We urge Rollie Heke to surrender to police, and not to implicate his family and associates."

Police believe Heke led officers on a chase in Morrinsville on Sunday morning.

Officers were forced to flee after they pulled over the car he was driving and he shot at them. They ran to surrounding paddocks. Their patrol vehicles were riddled with bullet holes.

Two people were taken into custody on Sunday but police said Heke escaped on foot.

Last night, they surrounded a Morrinsville house in Studholme St and called for him to come out, firing teargas into the property. But despite a search of the house and a neighbouring property, there was no sign of Heke.

The occupants of the house are assisting police with their inquiries.

The New Zealand Parole Board today confirmed Heke had served time in prison and "was released at sentence end". His conditions expired on August 15 last year.

Police wait at a cordon on Studholme St in Morrinsville where they believed they had cornered wanted armed offender Rollie Heke on Monday evening.

A Housing New Zealand spokesman confirmed the property at the centre of last night's armed police incident belongs to Housing NZ but said no further comment could be provided.

Pitkethley said police appreciated the information already supplied by the public.

Anyone with information on Heke's whereabouts should contact Waikato Police on (07) 858 6200, or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.