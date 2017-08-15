An Auckland cafe is on the hunt for a woman who stole their tip jar on Monday during broad daylight.

Two women entered The Block Cafe in Blockhouse Bay around 11.30am yesterday when one distracted the staff members.

According to store owner Sam one of the woman went to place a food order near the food cabinet. However, her card declined and told staff she would soon return to pay for her order.

With staff members distracted by the first woman the second person then snatched the tip jar from the counter, putting it under her scarf and jacket before swiftly leaving the store.

The cafe then posted security footage of the incident on Facebook which has since been viewed by thousands of people.

"Anyone know this funny lady who stole our tip jar? Here's a tip ... look out for cameras" they wrote on Facebook.

Store owner Sam told the Herald they were first made aware later in the day when they were cleaning the store.

"One of the staff was looking for the tip jar when she was cleaning up and she said, 'Hey has anyone got the tip jar?'. We couldn't find it so we went back over the camera footage and we found it within five minutes."

The woman is seen putting the tip jar into her jacket before walking out of the store. Photo / The Block Cafe The woman is seen putting the tip jar into her jacket before walking out of the store. Photo / The Block Cafe

Sam said the theft is disappointing for the staff members who work hard to give great service.

"The staff work pretty hard for what they do and they get tipped. We often split up the tip money to the staff for events.

"Whether there was a little bit or a lot in there it's about the principle.

"The lady who did it appears to have a bit of a history."

Many locals took to social media in support of the cafe to offer their support and praise for the cafe.

One local said: "What a shocker ... you guys provide such a good service, always with a smile. I hope she is caught."

"Disgusting behaviour!", another wrote. "Horrible to know people in your area do that!! Hope you get your tip jar back, and she gets found!"

Sam doesn't hold out hope they'll receive the money back, but said: "It'd be nice if she could bring the tip jar back and apologise to the staff.