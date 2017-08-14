The disappearance of Raymond Fleet and his nephew James is now being treated as suspicious.

The Rotorua pair have not been seen since Monday, August 7.

Rotorua investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Van Kempen said the disappearance was completely out of character for both of them.

"Their family are distraught and do not have any reason to believe Raymond or James would willingly leave.

"Since they were last seen, there has been no communication from either of them.

"We remain concerned for their well-being as there have been no sightings of them."

James David Fleet, 25, who works as a roofer in Rotorua, was last seen at 6pm last Monday. He left his grandmother's house, where he was living, leaving his shoes, wallet, car and keys.

His uncle, Raymond Joseph Fleet, 51, also went missing around the same time.

It was understood a car arrived at James' grandmother's Mamaku house when James disappeared but it was not Raymond.

Raymond Fleet is a Caucasian of a thin to medium build and 175cm tall. He has receding short brown hair and a moustache, hazel-green eyes and a tattoo of a bird on his back. He usually works driving trucks.

James Fleet, 25, is Caucasian, of medium build, with thick wavy dark-brown shoulder-length hair. He is 172cm tall, has hazel-grey eyes and has tattoos of crossed rifles under a "Codys" symbol along his right arm, and a dragon-like tattoo down his right forearm to his hand.

Van Kempen asked anyone with any information that may help find the pair to contact police on (07) 349 9400 or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.