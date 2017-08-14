A Hamilton City councillor who used homosexual slurs in the council chamber has been forced to apologise this morning.

Garry Mallett reportedly used the words "homos" and "fags" before a community and services committee meeting last week, Fairfax reported.

Yesterday, he said anyone who was offended should get over themselves. But this morning, he apologised at the beginning of the finance committee meeting which he chairs.

"Prior to the recent community and services meeting I made some light-hearted comments to staff referring to the unusual use of pink paper for one of the reports for the meeting," he said.

"Unfortunately some took offence at these comments, which were not directed at anyone in particular.

"I apologise to anyone who was offended by my comments as no offence was intended."

Council chief executive Richard Briggs told Fairfax an email raising questions about the alleged comments had been received by the council on Monday. No official code of conduct complaint was laid.

It was understood Mallett made the comments before the meeting began, to members of the governance team, Fairfax said.