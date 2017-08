A light plane crashed on take-off at Queenstown Airport this morning.

It was understood four people were on the plane. One has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Airport communications manager Jen Andrews said all flights were on hold.

"The airport's emergency response plan was immediately activated and Rescue Fire service is at the scene and the ambulance is on its way."

Update 1, 15 Aug 2017 at 9:15am. Flights are currently on hold at Queenstown Airport. Visit https://t.co/ENBLKaTjdY for details. — Queenstown Airport (@NZQN) August 14, 2017

Details of the operator were not available.

Police said the crash happened at 8.51am.

