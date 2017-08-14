By Bridget Rutherford

Relief could be in sight for some Christchurch residents in Huntsbury besieged by youths congregating on their street partying, smoking bongs, urinating and doing burn outs.

The city council wants to install night time access restrictions along Vista Pl and Roystone Way to curb the problem.

The proposed restrictions would make it illegal to park on the streets between 10pm-5am every day, unless they were residents or their guests.

It comes after the Southern View reported residents were fed up with youths congregating in cars on the scenic streets at night, playing loud music, smoking bongs, shouting and partying.

Some residents said their properties were being used as toilets, and toilet paper, cigarette butts and ends of joints were being discarded there.

The city council is now consulting on the plan. Feedback would then be used to prepare a report that would go to the Spreydon-Cashmere Community Board for a recommendation.

If approved, the changes would see signs installed outlining the restrictions. Those caught parking there could be fined up to $750.

Spreydon-Cashmere Community Board chairwoman Karolin Potter said the proposal came after a meeting with city council staff, police and residents.

She said the issue was difficult to deal with, and police could only step in if they were doing something illegal.

"For most of the time these people aren't doing anything illegal. They might be sitting in their cars then late at night they dance around people's property, they're filling their pipes with water from the hose, they're doing burn outs, they're defecating and dropping rubbish."

Canterbury road policing operations officer in charge Senior Sergeant Kelly Larsen said police had received a number of calls reporting disorder, antisocial behaviour and driving concerns.

She said there had been no arrests.

"We acknowledge the council proposal to restrict movement on the street at night, and will do our part to help enforce this should the proposal go ahead."

Cashmere Ward city councillor Tim Scandrett said they had to look after the community, and the issue was impacting their quality of life.