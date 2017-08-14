Morrinsville gunman Rollie James Heke has slipped out of the grasp of Waikato Police in a dramatic standoff tonight.

Heke was named today as the man wanted on suspicion of opening fire at police just after midnight on Sunday morning on rural Kuranui Rd after a police chase.

Police warned today that the 36-year-old was likely armed and dangerous, and had several warrants to arrest for methamphetamine-related offences and breaching bail.

After a manhunt involving around 30 staff, including the Armed Offenders Squad, it appeared Heke had been cornered tonight at one of two houses on Studholme St in Morrinsville.

Members of the public wrapped in dressing gowns and blankets stood at the edges of a police cordon, watching the standoff unfold over several hours.

Street lights were turned off next to the houses to give police more cover as they ran toward the properties.

Police fired some 20 canisters of tear gas into the houses and urged Heke via loudhailer to hand himself in, yelling "Come out now, you won't be harmed".

AOS began a search of the first home, which came up empty around 9pm.

An hour later the second had also been searched and nobody was found. Police were relaxed and chatting with firefighters and the public as word filtered out that Heke was not in the house.

Alleged gunman Rollie Heke remains on the loose after police spent the evening in a standoff at two properties on Morrinsville's Studholme St. Photo/Supplied Alleged gunman Rollie Heke remains on the loose after police spent the evening in a standoff at two properties on Morrinsville's Studholme St. Photo/Supplied

At 11pm police released a statement confirming they had searched the property and had not found Heke. The cordons were being removed.

Detectives are now at the property as police say they are continuing their search for Heke.

"A guard remains at the property and a search of the address will continue tomorrow for evidence in relation to the firearms incident," the statement said.

Police reiterated that Heke is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

The 36-year-old featured on Police 10-7 in March this year after he cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and went on the run.

Police at the time said he had a warrant to arrest for charges including importing methamphetamine, and warned not to approach him as he was considered dangerous.

Firefighters wait at a cordon at the intersection of Cureton St and Studholme St in Morrinsville after it was thought Rollie Heke was cornered. Firefighters wait at a cordon at the intersection of Cureton St and Studholme St in Morrinsville after it was thought Rollie Heke was cornered.

He also featured on the TV show in 2016 after he breached his bail conditions. He was described as 6ft (183cm) and of medium build.

He was among a group of Rimutaka Prison inmates charged with conspiring to import methamphetamine in 2014.

Police asked anyone who saw Heke or knew where he was to call 111 immediately.

"Police would like to remind anyone who is assisting Heke to avoid apprehension that they are committing a criminal offence and could face charges themselves."

Anyone with information on Heke's whereabouts is asked to contact Waikato Police on (07) 858 6200 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.