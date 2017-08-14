A man believed to have opened fire on police on Sunday in Morrinsville has been named as 36-year-old Rollie James Heke.

Heke is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said.

Three officers fled for their lives after Heke allegedly began shooting at them after a police pursuit in the Waikato town just after midnight on Sunday.

The incident sparked a major manhunt involving around 30 staff including Armed Offenders Squad members.

Police said Heke is actively avoiding them and is known to have links to Hamilton, Auckland and Tauranga.

He has several existing warrants to arrest for methamphetamine-related offences and breaching bail conditions.

Heke featured on Police 10-7 in March this year after he cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and went on the run.

Police at the time said he had a warrant to arrest for charges including importing methamphetamine, and warned not to approach him as he was considered dangerous.

He also featured on the TV show in 2016 after he breached his bail conditions. He was described as 6ft and of medium build.

He was among a group of Rimutaka Prison inmates charged with conspiring to import methamphetamine in 2014.

Police asked anyone who saw Heke or knew where he was to call 111 immediately.

"Police would like to remind anyone who is assisting Heke to avoid apprehension that they are committing a criminal offence and could face charges themselves."

Anyone with information on Heke's whereabouts is asked to contact Waikato Police on (07) 858 6200 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.