The close-knit family of two missing Rotorua men are completely at a loss to the whereabouts of an uncle and his nephew, who both disappeared mysteriously last Monday.

It has now been more than a week since 51-year-old Ray Fleet and his 25-year-old nephew James Fleet were last seen or heard from.

Ray's wife Michiko Suzuki told the Rotorua Daily Post the family has no idea what happened nor has any clue where the two may be.

"We don't know where he is. We don't know what to do. Everybody's so sad, especially my boys," she said.

"We're just waiting - we know nothing. We just don't know anything."

Police are investigating.

Suzuki said the family had a group meeting yesterday to discuss the situation. She and Ray have two children, aged 9 and 14.

"My 14-year-old can understand what's happening. But my little one is just missing dad.

"He tries not to cry. I can see tears in his eyes but he tries not to cry. They just believe he's coming back safe."

Bronwyn Fleet, James' mother and Raymond's sister, told NZME on the weekend the last week had been "pretty rough".

"We're all looking after each other. We're all here together."

Police are searching for the pair and believe they are together. They could be in Rotorua or Auckland, Detective Sergeant George Staunton of Rotorua Police's Criminal Investigation Branch said. He said their disappearance was at odds with their normal activities and work commitments.

Suzuki talked to Ray about 1pm on Monday and he said he was at his mother's house a few doors away. She arrived to their house at about 6pm and did not see him.

At about 6:30pm that night, James answered the door of his grandmother's house. It's believed he left with the man at the door, leaving behind his keys, wallet and shoes.

Suzuki tried ringing Ray that night but he did not answer his phone. The next day the phone went straight to voicemail.

She said it was out of character for him not to call or text her.

Bronwyn Fleet is desperate for any news from her "gentle natured boy".

"He's a wonderful brother ... He's caring and would do anything for anyone."

"We can't think of where he might be and can't think of anyone who would want to hurt him."

Police were not able to respond to questions today about any advancements in the case. Suzuki said she had not heard anything from police since Saturday.

Any sightings and or information can be directed to the Rotorua police through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.